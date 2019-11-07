Under immense public pressure, my school system decided to implement active shooter training. Sold to school personnel as a path to empowerment, the program is designed to equip teachers with choices. Instead of the only option being to shelter in place, that is, locking the door, darkening the room, hunkering down and remaining absolutely silent until the threat is eliminated, teachers can decide to get their students out of the building. This decision, of course, is contingent upon accurate and timely information regarding the whereabouts of the shooter. Another option is to go on the offensive: If the shooter enters the classroom, students and teachers can shield themselves with chairs and books and use those or any available projectile as weapons. The training also involves role-playing, teachers taking on the role of the shooter, for instance, brandishing a Nerf gun and shooting the inhabitants of the room. And all of this, I contend, is meant to prepare everyone for the inevitable — arming teachers.