Who wears a mask and why? Here’s what the data say - and what we should do about it | COMMENTARY

So, if masks can offer so much benefit, why aren’t people wearing them? Well, firstly, behavioral economics holds that the perceived relevance of information available to us matters. If individuals do not know of anyone who has had COVID-19 or do not see those around them wearing masks, they are less likely to wear a mask themselves. Behavioral economics also describes optimism bias, which is particularly common among younger populations who overestimate the probability of positive events, such as not becoming seriously ill, and underestimate the probability of negative events, like death.