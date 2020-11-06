A playbook for Republican Gov. Larry Hogan as he eyes 2024 | COMMENTARY

Fourth, lead an education revolution. Thirteen high schools in Baltimore in 2017 had zero students proficient in math, and results are spotty even in prosperous Montgomery County. The one-size-fits-all, assembly line, century-old schooling model can’t even meet the current needs of enterprises for employees with requisite talents, much less the needs for a techno-future. The answer here and throughout the country is not to throw more taxpayer money at the problem. Rather, the GOP should empower parents to direct their tax dollars and children to whichever schools or program they judge to be best. Allow educational innovators and entrepreneurs in the free market to do what tech innovators in so many sectors have done: transform the sector to new heights of efficiency.