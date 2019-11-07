Having a hearing loss, like any disability, makes doing my job harder. The challenges to hear at work extend to conference rooms and social gathering spaces. And a hearing loss is tiring — one strains to hear all day at work. Hearing loss can be socially isolating. Mostly, it is frustrating, because it is not well understood by the hearing-abled, and it is not always taken seriously enough to be prioritized for accommodation. People assume wrongly that if you have hearing aids you can hear and therefore it’s not a problem. Some feel stigmatized by a hearing loss and want to avoid the stereotypical views as being old and inept, so they may not let others know or seek treatment.