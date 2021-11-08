As COVID deaths surpass those from HIV/AIDS in America, there are lessons to be learned | GUEST COMMENTARY

My encompassing worldview is informed by the maturity that survival has bestowed upon me, but it is an evolution that hasn’t come easily. Activism is a selfish business. It has to be. For 35 years I have been laser focused on convincing people of the threat of HIV while promoting compassion for those living with the virus. Only with the deadliest years of AIDS in the rearview mirror, and with COVID figures surging higher each day, am I reminded that it isn’t always about me and the disease that changed my life.