Elon Musk and Tesla get a lesson in Black confidence | GUEST COMMENTARY

In his autobiography, Douglass described the six months he was sent to live with what was referred to as a “Nigger Breaker.” Douglass’ so called “master” sent him to the home of Edward Covey for “correction,” because he believed Douglass had grown too full of himself. Psychological abuse was a key component of Covey’s success. His method was to keep the enslaved in a constant state of nervous agitation. He would achieve this by secretly hiding among them and springing up when and where they least expected. Whether they were working in the field or performing some mundane task, Covey might jump out from behind a tree at any moment and threaten them physically for any number of arbitrary offenses.