More niche media options has led to a more fractured America | GUEST COMMENTARY

The forward-looking and increasingly tolerant America of the mid 20th century didn’t just happen. It was founded on shared information, ideas and values — not niche media or the intellectual ghettos of the internet. While the web has “democratized” information and taken its control from an exclusively white male elite, it has left us with often biased and unreliable “sources” consumed by tiny segments of the population. By contrast, Look covered the nation and the world with objectivity, honesty and a human face. And it informed people rather than scaring or riling them up.