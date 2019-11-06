Many of the challenges that afflict most American cities also affect West Baltimore. Coppin should be involved in developing innovative approaches to help meet West Baltimore’s major challenges. Coppin’s next president must be a transformative leader who can listen and visualize, one who invites a wide range of thought and creativity without maintaining administrative walls of exclusion. There must be respect for institutional and community history and culture. Coppin’s next president must assertively partner with the Board of Regents and the chancellor to build Coppin’s best future. Presidential submissiveness and rote obedience must be overcome with a strong commitment to make Coppin a strong USM partner and not an afterthought. Coppin has yet to be all it can be for West Baltimore and the region. Now is not the time for another missed opportunity to build a great future for Coppin.