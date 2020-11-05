Sesame Street partnership helps Baltimore children cope with trauma | Commentary

This partnership is ideal for a few reasons. It comes with Sesame Street’s unique way of tackling tough topics. Children who may be dealing with similar family struggles get to hear how some of their favorite furry and feathery friends cope, like Big Bird, who talks about how he uses his “comfy-cozy nest” as a safe space when he’s feeling anxious, and Elmo, who learns about the meetings his friend Karli and her mom attend to work through her mom’s addiction issues. This can help kids in similar situations feel less alone and more hopeful so they can begin their journey of building resilience and healing.