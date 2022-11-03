Teaching the unteachable: politics in 2022 | GUEST COMMENTARY

The day after the 2016 election, I arrived on campus with students lined up outside my office. A few were slumped in chairs, devastated that Hillary Clinton had lost. Others were jubilant, wearing red hats in victory because Donald Trump had won. How do I effectively teach them both? How do I provide a classroom space that can accommodate both groups and shape these fierce, impressionable hearts at the same time?

When people discover I am a college professor, they are eager to ask what subject I teach. I am not always eager to tell them. Like the electoral landscape in 2022, the field of political science has shifted from a discipline of equations and calculations to a study of emotions, identities and the latest tweets. One wrong word choice might awaken an ideological giant.

If students aren’t tribal, then they might be apathetic. Surveys have found that college students have a higher opinion of cockroaches, traffic jams and root canals than they do of Congress. Political science has become harder and harder to teach, while at the same time, I am more passionate than ever to figure out how to do it well.

For me, teaching is not about encouraging or discouraging a liberal or conservative bias. Though I do have preferred policy positions, it is not my job to advance one ideology. It is my job to increase my students’ appetites for policy that can withstand and transcend temporary electoral victories and losses.

This election cycle, I have students volunteering in the Frederick county executive race and the Maryland gubernatorial race. What I love most is that they are working with the awareness of core principles that I now make front and center in the classes I teach: complexity, civility, conviction and compassion.

Complexity: If someone gives a simple answer to a complex problem, it’s wrong. This is easy to say as a professor, less easy to say as a political candidate. We live in a culture that demands immediacy; we want quick and quantifiable fixes. Yet the solutions to inflation and immigration cannot be explained in one campaign speech. Politics is a means, not an end. I encourage my students to adjust their expectations. Elections are just the beginning of the road. A democratic system only works if we celebrate a complex process, not an over-simplified party platform.

Civility: It’s easy to roll your eyes when someone begins a lecture on civility — and college students do. Civility is not so much the absence of anger or disrespect as much as it is the presence of patient discernment. What is the best question to ask that would engage the mind and the heart on this issue? What kind of relationship could this conversation produce in 10 years versus the next 10 minutes? In the classroom, I hope to model the long view of civility with practice. When I don’t know the answer, I say so. When I misspeak, I apologize. I am stumbling my way through these conversations just like everyone else.

Conviction and compassion: One semester in particular, the students in my Introduction to U.S. Politics class struggled to get along. One student felt their side was not respected, other students felt their identities were being minimized. Students complained to my superiors, and I felt like I was unable to make anyone happy. I had to reevaluate my purpose in teaching politics and find ways to affirm the dignity of people subscribing to very different worldviews. Combining the practices of holding strong beliefs but expressing them with empathy has helped guide discussion. It has drawn us away from a two-party system that designates one side as more compassionate and the other side as more convicted. We try to think less like political consumers and more like political actors. Each student I have brings with them experiences, wounds, victories and identities that cannot be summarized by an R or a D. I hope they can embrace a “both/and” approach to American politics as opposed to an “either/or.”

I am not that different from my students. I have more positive reactions to certain election results than others. I am offended by some political rhetoric, and I also have my own blind spots. But in the college classroom, it is possible to explore politics patiently, deliberately and contemplatively. And I’m fiercely trying to protect that space amidst a polarized, angry age.

Carin Robinson (robinsonc@hood.edu) is an associate professor of Political Science at Hood College.