So, if more prosecutors and prosecutions aren’t going to solve our crime problem, how can we reduce crime? Well, for starters, we know that Baltimore’s homicides are largely concentrated to its most disadvantaged neighborhoods. Studies tell us that before we can reduce crime, we need to provide support and resources to those communities. Basic interventions, like supporting preschool childhood education, family therapy and other community programming actually work to prevent crime. In fact, researchers at NYU recently found that the development of nonprofit community organizations that provide resources and support like drug treatment, youth and violence interruption programming and employment support to low-income communities led to measurable drops in crime rates. The way to reduce crime, then, is to invest in our most disadvantaged communities, not in more prosecution.