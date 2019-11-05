Macmillan claims library lending is negatively impacting their digital sales, despite the fact that collectively Pratt and Baltimore County Public Library have purchased over 5,000 copies of Macmillan titles — at inflated prices. The current pricing structure of e-books for libraries is already excessive, and the licensing is incredibly restrictive. For one upcoming new title, a consumer pays $14.99 to download the e-book. Meantime, a public library is charged $59.99 for 24 months of usage, after which the library has to decide whether to pay again to extend that licensing. Paying nearly four times the cover price for most e-books already handicaps libraries from meeting the demand of customers. Yet, as these purchasing policies have been instituted, public libraries have been patient and understanding colleagues to the publishing industry in our shared book culture world.