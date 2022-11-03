‘I will not be party to this violent system’: An abolitionist against jailing gets a jury summons in Baltimore City. | GUEST COMMENTARY

Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore. In September, Baltimore prosecutors vacated Syed's conviction in the 1999 murder of his high school girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, claimin it was flawed. The case that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial." (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File) (Barbara Haddock Taylor/AP)

I open the envelope from the city of Baltimore with the usual dispassion that accompanies bills. But this time it is a jury duty summons with pages of instructions and warnings. I panic. I consider myself an abolitionist, focused on ending the punitive status quo that relies upon policing, prisons and jails. My academic work surrounds the use of the United States criminal courts to shape and perpetuate racial, ethnic, economic, ableist and sexuality-based oppressions. I have been in jails and prisons as a public health worker. They are unimaginably awful, and I am haunted by them.

As the day of my jury duty neared, I searched frantically for a way to register as a conscious objector and found none. My argument here is that this must be an option, just as it is in the military.

Courts are the decisional sites between freedom and incarceration. This places the onus on jurors to participate in racialized mass incarceration if they believe a person is guilty. This system cannot be neutral when Black Americans are incarcerated at a rate five times that of white Americans, and people with disabilities comprise nearly 38% of the incarcerated population. Those with mental health conditions comprise at least 43% of the state prison population. These disparities are especially galling when considering that approximately 6% of sentenced people are innocent, according to a 2019 report in the Journal of Quantitative Criminology.

Jury duty is conscription to participate in the legacy of racism, homophobia and ableism that take a moral toll on us as a nation. Presently, jury duty is mandatory for non-incarcerated residents over 18 who have capacity, communicate in English and are not facing criminal proceedings. Summons are distributed according to sampling algorithms with the aim of geographic representation based on driver’s license address. The consequences of not appearing are fines and/or jail time.

The jury process reveals how people with beliefs like mine are systematically excluded from juries presently. The process begins with a subset of potential jurors who are brought before the judge and attorneys. Potential jurors are asked a series of questions in a process called voir dire. These are often questions such as whether you know anyone involved in the case, have strong prejudices, have survived violent crime or are willing to find someone guilty. Potential jurors are excluded based on their responses, despite the supposed representativeness of juries. Abolitionists like me are routinely excluded because of questions about “prejudices” or reticence to find someone guilty because of the consequences.

Today, there is not an option that allows people to object to jury participation on religious, moral or ethical grounds even though trials culminate in determinations of guilt, accompanied by sentences of incarceration or death. Twenty-seven states have the death penalty on the books, making it conceivable that you could be, in part, responsible for killing someone in certain areas of the country. (Maryland abolished the death penalty in 2013.)

The question is, then, what can be done to protect integrity? Conscientious objection to conscripted military service has been protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution provided the person has a sincere and enduring objection to “war in any form.” At first, this was limited to those who opposed war due to “religious training and belief,” but was expanded to include those with ethical, moral, and philosophical convictions in Welsh v. United States (1970). Registration as a conscientious objector allows for the documentation and visibility of the segment of the population staunchly and fundamentally opposed to war, or in this case the criminal punishment system.

There is, of course, the counterpoint that by excluding myself from the process, I might harm the person on trial. This assumes that I, and people like me, would survive voir dire. We do not. Another counterargument is that people trying to avoid jury duty will mendaciously claim they conscientiously object. A similar concern surrounded military conscientious objection, however; the Vietnam War demonstrated that fears about mass declarations were unfounded when there were only around 170,000 conscientious objections across the entire war.

I know firsthand that prisons and jails are places of unimaginable degradation, filth and suffering. I believe that there must be an option for conscientious objection in jury duty. There must be a way to reject the system that has consumed and is consuming Black and brown lives at a disproportionate rate. Further, it must be possible to take a stand for those who are charged with crimes related to their housing status, their skin color or their health status. I will not be party to this violent system. I will use any voice I have to resist, while calling for radical change in our moment of carceral crisis.

Ariel Ludwig (arielludwig@brandeis.edu) is the Florence Levy Kay Post-Doctoral Fellow in Machine Learning, Law, and Racial Justice at Brandeis University.