The most egalitarian feature of the fund is its steeply graded matching formula. In a win for democracy, the smallest donations get the biggest boost. For example, for a certified candidate for mayor or City Council, the first $25 or less is matched at nine times its value, so a donation of $10 is matched by $90 to become a total of $100. Consider the implications of that. If you do not have a lot of money to spare, you think that your small donation doesn’t matter, and so you don’t give to candidates you support. And let’s face it — right now, you would probably be right. But under the Fair Election Fund, your small donation will become much greater; that is empowering, especially when the top contributions of your wealthy neighbors are capped.