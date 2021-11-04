Emergent BioSolutions CEO: Here’s why we’re ending our pandemic manufacturing partnership with the U.S. government | GUEST COMMENTARY

Then, in March of this year, a single batch of the J&J vaccine was cross contaminated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Emergent has taken full responsibility for this incident and addressed the conditions that caused it. And, thanks to the dedicated work of our employees alongside J&J, manufacturing of the vaccine resumed in late July. Despite the setback, there are approximately 100 million people in the world who are safer because of vaccine made at Bayview, with more batches still under review. We are proud of this accomplishment. As of today, except for Emergent, none of the companies selected by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to create CIADMs have yet produced usable vaccine.