Private schools could teach public systems about COVID - if they’re willing | COMMENTARY

Finally, it is embarrassing that Maryland relies upon an external data source to prove that schools are relatively safe. On Oct. 26, State Schools Superintendent Karen Salmon, in yet another push for local jurisdictions to reopen, made a number of statements that deserve a closer look, not from a lens, as insinuated, of partisan politics or agendas, but from that of a concerned, well-informed parent. For example, Superintendent Salmon quoted the work of economist Emily Oster, who has embarked on a personal research project, soliciting schools nationwide to enroll in voluntarily reporting cases, enrollees, protective measures and key demographics. While Ms. Oster should be applauded for attempting to fill the screaming void of school-related COVID information, her research — the same research that Superintendent Salmon and others are using to make the case to return in person — contained fewer than 1,000 schools with any in-person instruction. Of these, only five schools from Maryland provided any data. (The most recent data now includes New York schools, increasing the nationwide, but not Maryland, total).