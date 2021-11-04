Christian nationalism helped fuel Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol; what’s next? | GUEST COMMENTARY

In fact, it already is. The rhetoric of Christian violence, narratives of spiritual warfare in American politics and religiously inflected support for Donald Trump that surged into view in January are all still present and have been, if anything, galvanized by the riot. The same groups and leaders have turned their attention and considerable networks to the presidential election of 2024. Whether Donald Trump is the Republican nominee or not, we could well see further outbreaks of violence fueled by the worldview of Christian nationalism.