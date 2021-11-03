Thinking about a wait-and-see approach to COVID vaccination for kids 5-11? Don’t, says this doctor. Here’s why | GUEST COMMENTARY

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that all children 5 to 11 receive the low-dose COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech, clearing the way for shots to begin this week. Yet a recent Kaiser Family Foundation study indicates that one-third of parents plan to take a wait-and-see approach for their children. As a mom of two elementary school-aged boys, I know every parent’s priority is keeping their children healthy and safe. And, as a physician, I understand why some parents have concerns about a new vaccine. I’ve spent time carefully reviewing the data and talking with my children and their father about the vaccine. And I want to share the facts that helped us make our decision to vaccinate our boys as soon as possible.