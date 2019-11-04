The Baltimore Sun’s H. L. Mencken lamented that newspapers “now clump into miserable chains, like filling-stations and grocery-stores” and no longer cultivated hard-hitting local journalism. Syndicates ultimately cut down the total number of journalists, since one writer could provide the sports column for a hundred papers. While syndicated writers could potentially work from anywhere, in actuality this new system concentrated the profession into just a few cities: New York, Washington, D.C.; and Chicago. Within the industry, syndicated material was often referred to as “canned news” or even “canned junk.”