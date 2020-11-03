Drug Policy Alliance: Treatment centers that rely on arrests to get clients seek to profit from pain | COMMENTARY

There are some possible explanations. Treatment facilities often have strict requirements for treatment compliance around abstinence and attendance that can often be challenging for people in the early phases of recovery. A 2019 national study found that 90% of people with substance use disorders did not receive treatment in the past year and the top reason was that they were unwilling to quit. Treatment should be low-barrier and low-threshold, which means we must use a harm reduction approach and meet people where they are until they are ready to make a change. Gold-standard treatments like methadone and buprenorphine are essential options for people with opioid use disorder, yet we know that they are not available at most facilities, forcing people to undergo dangerous withdrawal and increasing overdose risk.