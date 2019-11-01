And we Western girls rely heavily, and, yes, emotionally, on our school sisters to pull us through tough academics and our lives in Baltimore. The National Coalition of Girls’ Schools (NCGS) cites a national survey of 7,223 seniors from both all-girl and co-ed high schools. The study found 90% of girls’ school students report feeling supported by other students compared to 73% of girls at coed schools. According to Megan Murphy, NCGS Executive Director, “Not only do girls (in all-girl schools) receive a wealth of avenues for self-exploration and development, they also see a wealth of peer role models. Girls need to ‘see it, to be it’ to make them aware of the possibilities in their own lives.”