At this age, mortality is a part of everyday thoughts. Why are we here? What happens after death? Are we all just grains of sand in a universal desert? I envy people whose strong religious faith tells them that not only is there an afterlife but it will be glorious. I have my doubts. On the other hand, human beings must be more than random collisions of atoms, right? I tend to side with the existentialists who say that life’s meaning is what we make of it on earth — but it would still be great if there’s a merciful God up there.