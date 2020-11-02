Two little words Republicans can’t ignore when it comes to Trump: ‘stand by’ | COMMENTARY

But there is not too much to be feared from a Biden administration. Abuse of the courts in the dubious cause of sexual license will no longer be possible, and the Democratic extremists will be no more successful than FDR in “packing” the Supreme Court. Thanks to Lafayette Square and Portland, there is growing liberal appreciation of the benefits of federalism in law enforcement. The Trump administration’s opposition to nationwide lockdowns and the closing of schools are attracting increasing public support, and “defunding the police” is no longer a popular cause, even among Democrats. There are aspects of the Biden-Sanders manifesto that are to be welcomed, not feared: a revived Civilian Conservation Corps; serious youth employment programs; reforestation and flood control; and estate, capital gains, and income tax changes to curb enormous fortunes, particularly those based on investment management looting state pension funds.