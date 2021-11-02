Michelle Goldberg: We should all know less about each other | GUEST COMMENTARY

The value of psychic distance can apply within communities as well as between them. In 2017, Deb Roy, director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Center for Constructive Communication and former chief media scientist at Twitter, held informal meetings in small towns to talk to people about social media. Several times, people told him they had given up speaking to neighbors or others in town after seeing them express their opinions online. It was the first time, Mr. Roy told me, that he heard directly from people for whom social media “is blocking conversations that otherwise would have been happening just organically.”