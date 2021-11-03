Maryland, once a leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, falls dangerously behind | GUEST COMMENTARY

Meanwhile, it took the Hogan administration until February 2021 to finalize a plan to implement the 2016 act, more than a year later than the law required. The plan relies on expanding Maryland’s renewable energy standard to include “clean” electricity produced from burning natural gas while capturing the carbon dioxide emitted. It also includes energy generated by small modular nuclear reactors. This is smoke and mirrors because neither of these technologies is likely to come on line in the time and at the scale needed. The General Assembly has appropriately rejected legislation that would make this change to the existing renewable standard.