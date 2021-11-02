Another 1973 abortion ruling — ‘Doe,’ not ‘Roe’ — is at the heart of next month’s Supreme Court Case | GUEST COMMENTARY

The percentage of births to unwed mothers increased from 5.7% in 1970, when birth control pills were already in wide use, to 29% in 2018. Among Black Americans, the percentage of births out of wedlock increased from 38% in 1970 to 71% in 2018. Abortion on demand caused many women to abandon caution, only to discover after pregnancy that because of poverty, parental or consort pressure, religious feeling or biological changes producing a maternal instinct protective of the fetus that they did not want abortions. Similarly, the “deal with it” syndrome that abortion on demand produced among consorts caused the percentages of marriages to those pregnant out of wedlock (“shotgun weddings”) to fall from 43% in 1970 to 9% in 2018.