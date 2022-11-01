Firing professors because their classes are too hard: another sign that students hold the power over faculty in modern higher education | GUEST COMMENTARY

Maitland Jones, an NYU professor who was fired after 82 of his 350 students signed a petition against him, in New York, Sept. 28, 2022. Students said Jones's course was too hard and blamed him and his teaching methods for their poor showings. (Janice Chung for The New York Times) (Janice Chung/The New York Times)

You may have heard of the recent firing of a professor of organic chemistry who was on a one-year contract at New York University. Professor Maitland Jones Jr. was not tenured, but that fact doesn’t make his termination any less ridiculous. He was fired because 82 of his 350 students — 23% — complained that his course was too hard, circulating a petition that sparked the 84-year-old’s ouster.

His teaching adversely affected their mental health — what else? — they said.

Unsurprisingly, their petition claimed that the fault of widespread student dissatisfaction lay entirely outside of themselves: “a class with such a high percentage of withdrawals and low grades has failed to make students’ learning and well-being a priority and reflects poorly on the chemistry department as well as the institution as a whole,” the missive read.

Professor Jones is no schlump: he taught at Princeton for decades and then at New York University. He was popular with students, and as Reason magazine notes, “is a lion in the field of organic chemistry, publishing 225 papers in his 40-year career. He literally wrote the textbook, ‘Organic Chemistry,’ which weighs in at 1,300 pages.”

What’s more, as Reason further points out, “Jones made a number of accommodations for struggling students. He reduced the difficulty of his exams, but students were still failing them.”

The petition didn’t even demand that he be fired; that was the brainchild of university deans, whose judgment — I can say, as one who has lived under the best and worst of them — varies with a stupefying range. Indeed, I have served under deans who are brilliant and perspicacious and contemplative, as well as deans who are choleric and in a hurry to make politically expedient decisions. In one four-week period I worked with the latter followed by the former.

A New York Times piece about the firing asks a litany of questions the writer believes relevant, and raises the now ubiquitous concern about “mental health”:

“Should universities ease pressure on students, many of whom are still coping with the pandemic’s effects on their mental health and schooling?” the article reads. “How should universities respond to the increasing number of complaints by students against professors? Do students have too much power over contract faculty members, who do not have the protections of tenure?”

The power equation in colleges and universities, particularly in public academia, has in the last half century shifted decidedly from faculty to students due to enrollment decline and heightened competition among schools for dwindling college-age matriculation. Also, and well-known in higher education circles, grade inflation has wreaked havoc in universities with professors, particularly untenured professors, worried that student disaffection may prematurely end their careers. We now have midterm teaching evaluations throughout many universities so teachers may protect themselves from the slings and arrows by ensuring a lack of worry from students as to how they are doing in classes.

Dr. Jones by all accounts was extremely attentive to students who were having difficulties, although his demeanor may not have been optimal. Tough. Not everyone is Mr. Rogers. One of my two best college professors, Dr. Robert P. Newman at the University of Pittsburgh, was always gruff, and what I learned from him was unsurpassable, with rarely a smile.

It was reassuring to see at least some pushback from Dr. Jones’ colleagues against his firing.

Good, knowledgeable and hard teachers — in small percentages — should be the norm in universities.

Richard Vatz is a tenured professor of Communication Studies at Towson University, where he has been teaching for over 48 years. He is author of the newly released 7th edition of “The Only Authentic Book of Persuasion: the Agenda-Spin Model” (Authors Press, 2022).