African Americans and the stigma of mental illness | COMMENTARY

Like many Black people in times of despair, we turned to prayer to cope. Some of the family refused to talk about it, and, unfortunately, we did not seek professional help right away. This is not unusual in the Black community, where a mental disorder is often perceived as a weakness of the mind and a taboo topic. As subscribers to this false perception, my family also suffered in silence until the family member’s symptoms became too severe. We finally took him for professional help. He was given medication that, after months, resulted in significant improvement in his behavior. He had far fewer delusions and hallucinations, and, for the first time in a long time, he was able to sleep in peace.