Virtual learning was a better option for some students even before the pandemic | COMMENTARY

Many still assume that “good students” must be linear, traditional learners. Our experience is the opposite. At TAWS, 17-year-olds take courses online in the mornings or evenings while clocking long hours at work. Often their families' sole or primary providers, they embody grit, resilience and dedication. While UMGC’s students are typically older, the same traits are on display. Traditional education puts these students at a disadvantage. We owe it to them to offer educational programs that meet and accommodate their diverse needs and leverage their strengths.