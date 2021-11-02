American approach to crime based on a myth | GUEST COMMENTARY

Yet while some may take solace in the fact that the low-level offenses do not cause more crime, others believe they are a nuisance that should be handled by the justice system. However, the reality is that when someone is arrested for drug use or sex work, they are often released pending trial and are back on the streets doing the same thing within 24 hours. This approach neither reduces signs of public disorder nor addresses the root causes of the behaviors causing concern. Research has consistently shown that arrest and detention are not associated with reduced likelihood of using drugs or selling sex thereafter and is instead associated with increased risks of related harms, including fatal overdose. The criminal legal system is simply not equipped to handle the challenges of drug use and sex work.