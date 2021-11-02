Does Israel need U.S. financial assistance? | GUEST COMMENTARY

The value of the land that was taken from the refugees is vast, and no Israeli government has ever been willing to provide anywhere near just compensation. Israel has, however, supported establishing an international fund from which refugees, including Jewish refugees forced to leave the Arab countries, would be compensated. But it is unrealistic to believe adequate contributions will be made when the time comes. The U.S. could make a real difference if, right now, it started putting the $3.8 billion year into an international trust fund for Palestinian and Jewish refugee compensation if and when a peace agreement is signed. As it grows, it would not only provide an incentive for serious negotiations, it would provide a basis for a stable peace if negotiations are successful.