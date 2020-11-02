Need for helping people with civil court matters grows with pandemic | COMMENTARY

These funds come at a critical time as the pandemic has also had a tremendous negative impact on funding for civil legal aid. Due to interest rate cuts and court closures, MLSC, the largest funder of civil legal services in the state, is facing a decline of nearly $10 million from its regular funding sources for the fiscal year that began July 1. Without this new funding, MLSC would have had to make significant cuts to current grants, devastating the delivery system. The new funding will make a tremendous impact for this year, and Marylanders in need of legal aid in the face of the pandemic will benefit greatly from the recent actions of the governor and attorney general.