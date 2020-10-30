When Sen. McCarthy took on Millard Tydings and won | COMMENTARY

With the who decided, the focus switched to how. McCarthy “was so preoccupied with Tydings,” reported one person close to the Wisconsin senator, “that he’d sit by the hour figuring out ways to get revenge.” McCarthy realized what mattered most to most politicians was their reelection. Taking on a four-term incumbent like Tydings seemed pointless, which is why the only Republicans running against him in 1950 were D. John Markey, a former hat-and-shoe salesman, and John Marshall Butler, a realtor-turned-lawyer whose primary qualification was his made-for-the-Senate name. For McCarthy, those long odds made it just the attention-getting gambit to bolster his claim that a silent majority of Americans believed in his red-baiting evangelism. So just days after a committee headed by Tydings issued a blistering report on McCarthy, Joe was huddling with Butler, arming him with every weapon McCarthy knew could win elections even before Butler won his own primary.