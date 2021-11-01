A path to citizenship belongs in Biden’s budget bill | GUEST COMMENTARY

The hour that we had outside our cell quickly turned into service consultations for me as the other ICE detainees found out that I spoke fluent English. I was approached with basic questions such as “how can I use the phones here to get in contact with my family?” Many hadn’t had the chance to communicate with their families since being detained. There were questions with more urgency such as “I’m diabetic, and I want to ask the guards if they can provide me with small snacks in between meals,” to “I’m in pain, and really need to see a doctor, but none of the guards have listened to my pleas.”