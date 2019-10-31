Perhaps most significant, however, is an unprecedented new wave of repression in the Arab world’s most populous and politically important country: Egypt. The country was no stranger to harsh repression under former dictator Hosni Mubarak, but now its leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, is taking it to an entirely new level. One friend says that virtually everyone she knows has been arrested except those who were out of the country when the crackdown began.