Baltimore parks are unifiers, but that wasn’t always the case | COMMENTARY

Baltimore has historically been deeply divided by race, wealth and health outcomes. The city’s legacy of racially-motivated investment in white neighborhoods and disinvestment in Black ones has turned some streets, such as Greenmount Avenue, into deeply etched dividing lines that separate communities. Sadly, these neighborhood boundaries are more than just symbolic.
They are physical manifestations of historic social injustices that perpetuate concentrations of poverty and uneven investment. Moreover, they have not only shaped our environment, but have also affected who we are, influencing how we regard or accept each other and creating suspicion and distrust between different groups.
And it was not just roads and streets that created these dividing lines. The city’s parks created invisible divisions as well.
Take where I grew up in West Baltimore, right across the street from Druid Hill Park where the drug trade was very much a part of the neighborhood. There were hours that we definitely had to stay inside our homes. But across the street from my concrete world, was also an amazing park that on occasions gave children like me a chance to breathe fresh air, but also a glimpse into the lives of white kids who played in the park that didn’t always feel was meant for me.
It was hard to cross the road safely to get to the park, and once we would decide to take the chance and brave the traffic, we were told by white police officers that because we were alone without our parents or another adult, that we couldn’t play there. Being too young to understand the effect of this harsh line, back to our concrete world we would go.
Even today parks are meant to be safe havens for everyone, but don’t always feel that way for African Americans. Remember Tamir Rice was playing in a Cleveland park when police shot him after mistaking a toy gun he was playing with as the real thing. Christian Cooper was bird watching in New York’s Central Park when a white woman called the police on him and made false allegations against him. In parks, and communities where we are rightfully allowed, we are still defending ourselves.
But we should also acknowledge that Baltimore’s parks and recreation centers served as spaces for dismantling divisions at certain points in the past. Black and white people have stood together against racist policies by using city parks together, and parks have been the sites of social justice protests. They weren’t always successful as was the case in 1938 when Black golfers Dallas Nicholas and William I. Gosnell sued the city to desegregate its courses to no avail, according to Baltimore’s Civil Rights Heritage, a project documenting the city’s civil rights history. Almost a decade later in 1947, Black and white youth held a protest integrated basketball game at Garrison Junior High School. And perhaps most memorably, Black and white tennis players in 1948 staged a match in Druid Hill Park on courts designated for white’s only. That led to a lawsuit, Boyer v. Garrett, in 1949 that forced the city to abandon its long-standing policy of racial segregation in city parks. That kind of protest is still very much alive in parks. It is no question why the recent adornment of Druid Hill Park with “Black Lives Matters” signs was necessary and profound.
I recognize that investing in parks and recreation will not by itself solve all of the historic race problems Baltimore faces, but it could be a first step. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light the value of parks as gathering places for all. We are today in a time of great upheaval for our city. But we can confront these challenges as an opportunity for change.
If our new mayor, City Council, grant makers and programmers would lead with vision and courage, together they can reshape Baltimore away from old paradigms and turn our diversity into our strength. It can begin with public private partnerships for our parks with industry leaders that are a direct representation of the community they serve, giving voices to residents and taxpayers. With this strategy, we can prioritize places that build hope, unity and opportunity. Let’s use our resources and proper structuring to equitably define specific needs to help people succeed and prioritize the common ground we all need.
Britanni Harris (britanni@pitchedpartnerships.com) is an equity adviser and operations strategist at Pitched & Partnerships.