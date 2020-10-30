Baltimore parks are unifiers, but that wasn’t always the case | COMMENTARY

But we should also acknowledge that Baltimore’s parks and recreation centers served as spaces for dismantling divisions at certain points in the past. Black and white people have stood together against racist policies by using city parks together, and parks have been the sites of social justice protests. They weren’t always successful as was the case in 1938 when Black golfers Dallas Nicholas and William I. Gosnell sued the city to desegregate its courses to no avail, according to Baltimore’s Civil Rights Heritage, a project documenting the city’s civil rights history. Almost a decade later in 1947, Black and white youth held a protest integrated basketball game at Garrison Junior High School. And perhaps most memorably, Black and white tennis players in 1948 staged a match in Druid Hill Park on courts designated for white’s only. That led to a lawsuit, Boyer v. Garrett, in 1949 that forced the city to abandon its long-standing policy of racial segregation in city parks. That kind of protest is still very much alive in parks. It is no question why the recent adornment of Druid Hill Park with “Black Lives Matters” signs was necessary and profound.