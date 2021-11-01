Inspecting hives for mites: Volunteers try to help bees without getting stung | GUEST COMMENTARY

I’m helping an expert beekeeper check hives for the number one hive destroyer — Varroa mites. Mites, and the viruses they carry, cause more honeybee colony loss in North America and Europe than climate change, bears or pesticides. They are ectoparasites, meaning they live on the outside of their host, and natives of Asia. Varroa mites are not harmful to humans or animals, except for laying waste to hives that we rely on for honey and pollination of food crops. Once a hive is infected, some of the survivors will abscond to other hives, spreading the mites. When other bees sense a hive is weakening (not understanding that it is because of mites), they will rob it and spread the mites even more. So far, nature has not evolved a solution.