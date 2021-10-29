How to survive identity theft at Halloween: a guide for witches | GUEST COMMENTARY

Seek closure: Identity theft is a faceless crime, especially when there are masks involved. The first feeling might be disbelief — you might laugh and laugh. But after the initial shock, the entire gamut of emotions may materialize, including rancor, fury and everything in between. Imprisoning the perpetrator in a salamander’s body may not bring the comfort you expect, which luckily provides a boost for your rage when the next impostor comes along. You can’t control identity theft, but you can at least opt not to control your reaction to it.