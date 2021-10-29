Ted Venetoulis: the ‘mind of the reformer’ | GUEST COMMENTARY

My pronouncement that I would not stop the Venetoulis “single shooters” resulted in an unpleasant confrontation and a determination that the Venetoulis campaign needed to be punished for its outside-the-box conduct. The punishment was implemented by the traditional poll workers taking a felt pen to each copy of the party slate literature, and circling the name of a candidate that they particularly wanted to promote. It just so happened that this candidate’s name appeared adjacent to Ted Venetoulis’ name, and they traced the circle in such a way that it went fully across Venetoulis’ name so as to have the effect of crossing it out. They then took the further step of holding the slate in front of arriving voters, pointing to the defaced Venetoulis name, and advising that they “we are not supporting this candidate.”