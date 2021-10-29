Ted Venetoulis: the ‘mind of the reformer’ | GUEST COMMENTARY

I first met Ted Venetoulis in the Summer of 1974 when he was running for Baltimore County Executive. In March of that year, the sitting county executive, Dale Anderson, had been convicted on several charges involving contractor kickback payments on public contracts. This came just five months after Vice President Spiro Agnew had resigned after pleading no contest to felony tax evasion. That charge arose from a similar contractor kickback scheme concocted during the time that Agnew was county executive and, subsequently, governor, with the payments continuing even while he served as vice president. The stench of this overt corruption, which Agnew’s conduct had embarrassingly unveiled to the entire nation, prompted calls for local political reform, and Ted Venetoulis took the lead in the effort to clean up the unsavory image that saddled Baltimore County. His standard campaign sign carried a single and simple message — “Had Enough?”
I was ultimately tasked with serving as a Venetoulis precinct captain for the general election following his victory in the Democratic primary, and my duties included overseeing poll workers on Election Day. Two factors would figure prominently in the work I had to do. First, many of the longtime poll workers were veterans of prior campaigns, including those of the convicted Dale Anderson, and they were plainly uncomfortable with Venetoulis’ attacks on the establishment of which they had long been a part. Second, the air of reform resulted in traditional poll workers being joined by newly inspired activists, with no ties to prior campaigns or the political clubs that had long held power in the selection and support of candidates.
At one polling place, I was confronted with having to address a dispute between these camps. Workers inspired by the reform message had shown up determined to hand out literature solely featuring Ted Venetoulis. Traditional poll workers generally handed out literature containing a slate of all of the party’s candidates. Handing out literature for a single candidate was referred to as “single shooting” and was forbidden. It had long been dictated that the party speak with one voice on Election Day, and that the message be controlled by those in control.
It was requested that, as the Venetoulis campaign’s authority for the area, I make the “single shooters” stop handing out the Venetoulis-only literature. My political experience at the time was hardly extensive. However, it seemed to me that the appearance of these first-time poll workers, and their enthusiasm for their candidate, could only be a good thing, and, in any event, they were fully entitled to express their candidate preferences as they pleased. Moreover, while I understood a need to limit inconsistent messages, the Draconian application of the “single shooting” prohibition seemed inappropriate, particularly during this election, which was so much about changing the way things had been always been done.
My pronouncement that I would not stop the Venetoulis “single shooters” resulted in an unpleasant confrontation and a determination that the Venetoulis campaign needed to be punished for its outside-the-box conduct. The punishment was implemented by the traditional poll workers taking a felt pen to each copy of the party slate literature, and circling the name of a candidate that they particularly wanted to promote. It just so happened that this candidate’s name appeared adjacent to Ted Venetoulis’ name, and they traced the circle in such a way that it went fully across Venetoulis’ name so as to have the effect of crossing it out. They then took the further step of holding the slate in front of arriving voters, pointing to the defaced Venetoulis name, and advising that they “we are not supporting this candidate.”
I was quite sure that I had helped drive an irreparable wedge between the old guard and the campaign, and had surely cost votes. Nevertheless, Ted Venetoulis survived my decision, and was elected. I went on to work in the county law department during his administration, and, in recent years, have maintained email correspondence with him on matters affecting the community, as well as our respective opinion commentary pieces, until just a few months prior to his recent death at age 87. He always sustained the mind of the reformer. The county was better for his time in office, and all of us who knew him are much better for having been part of the chance he took in 1974 to try and bring about change.
Raymond Daniel Burke, a Baltimore native, is a shareholder in a downtown law firm. His email is rdburke27@gmail.com.