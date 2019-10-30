Congress is generally reluctant to make sentencing reform legislation retroactive, in part to avoid an immediate release of affected prisoners. For example, the Obama administration's most important sentencing reform achievement, the Fair Sentencing Act, dramatically reduced the disparity in sentencing between crack cocaine and powder cocaine offenses. But the legislation only applied to future cases. If you were sentenced too harshly for a crack cocaine offense before the law was enacted, you were out of luck for the next nine years, until, ironically, the First Step Act came along and fixed this injustice by giving retroactive application to the Fair Sentencing Act – but not to mandatory minimums imposed under section 924(c).