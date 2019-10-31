No, what happened Sunday only felt revolutionary because it broke the bubble, allowed reality into the reality show that is the Trump presidency. It forced him to face, if only for a few fleeting moments, the fact that most Americans — Gallup says Trump has a 39 percent approval rating — regard him with scorn. That’s a truth he’s been able to dodge in that bubble, where “many people are saying” counts as a factual basis, delusion and fraud are political strategy and storm tracks can be changed with a Sharpie.