Above all, however, I found myself stunned at my own lack of awareness. I was embarrassed to feel as though I was re-learning — and sometimes learning for the first time — details of landmark Supreme Court cases and their lasting legal and cultural ramifications on civil rights. I reflected on the seemingly whitewashed version of U.S. history I had been taught in school. And I wondered why so much of the story remains either invisible or distorted in the minds of many Americans today.