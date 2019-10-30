One reason to remain pessimistic that the fiscal responsibility will ever again be seen alive in Washington is the current state of political fundraising and its effect on policy. In the Citizen’s United case, the Supreme Court struck down the McCain-Feingold Act, which had limited corporate and union spending for advertising relating to a specific candidate. In a 5-4 decision, the court held that the First Amendment right of free speech protects political spending by such entities. The result has been an unprecedented flood of money into politics, including spending by tax exempt organizations that do not have to disclose their donors’ identities as well as so-called super PACs -- political action committees that used to be limited to $5,000 per person contributions, but now enjoy essentially unlimited spending. A system that makes elected officials beholden to such financially powerful influences is not likely to produce governments determined to exercise fiscal restraint. On the contrary, all of those wealthy contributors want something, and that is not a recipe for an agenda focused on the best interests of the nation as a whole. Rather, it promotes government subservient to the interests of some.