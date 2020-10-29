Arresting sex workers helps no one | COMMENTARY

Arrest and prosecution are punishments, and therefore a harmful expression of society’s ill regard for the people who engage in sex work. Prosecuting clients similarly places women in danger by forcing their conduct further underground. Criminalization closes rather than opens doors, and does not address the often times root causes of hunger, trauma and housing instability that need to be addressed in order for sex workers to make other choices, if desired. State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s strategy is one that center sex worker voices, moves us toward a public health approach and ends the cycle of criminalization that is so destructive for so many people.