Removing enslaver’s statue not enough, Baltimore must also rename Canton and anything else honoring O’Donnell family | COMMENTARY

This raises the question: How does a majority white neighborhood still exist in a majority Black city? The answer is simple: racism. Land covenants, redlining and blockbusting have maintained this neighborhood as a stronghold of white supremacy since the founding of our city, even before the Declaration of Independence was signed. Before Francis Scott Key wrote about the rocket’s red glare, there was Canton. By the time we reached the Civil War, O’Donnell’s fortune had been leveraged by his son, Columbus O’Donnell, to launch the Canton Company, famous for manufacturing materials used by the B&O Railroad. All this, thanks to drugs, and free labor on the backs of enslaved people.