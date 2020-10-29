Guiding kids through a pandemic with music | COMMENTARY

Thanks to the generous support of the Baltimore Children and Youth Fund and Family League of Baltimore, we have launched after-school programs to develop students' leadership skills while they learn drumming, piano and songwriting and production. We will continue our “Strengthening the Village” program by offering music workshops for parents and children who are enrolled in our programs. Soon and very soon, our youth will have their own podcasting platform that will be used for amplifying their voice to use music in building the Being More Optimistic and Righteously Endowed (B.M.O.R.E.) campaign.