Some time ago students put in check her highfalutin talk about preparing for the future. For them it’s like the old song, “They call it stormy Monday, but Tuesday’s just as bad.” They talked of typical journeys from school to home that inevitably included an encounter with police wanting to know what’s in their bookbags, where they are going and whether they are selling drugs. Then they navigate paths least likely to mean being shot, stabbed or robbed as they pass abandoned buildings in decaying neighborhoods fraught with liquor stores, fast-food joints and corner stores selling unhealthy fare. At home, there may be no electricity. Or they might be homeless and sleeping wherever they find a welcome couch. A parent might be incarcerated or addicted to drugs.