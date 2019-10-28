I have been attacked by teenagers before, near the Inner Harbor, in broad daylight. My heart pounding, I walked past the kids. They barely looked at me. Then I saw a police car parked nearby, and I began to relax. A policeman was at the wheel. I passed by a number of people on the same block — some walking, some sitting outside neighborhood cafes, and I sensed the tension: People are nervous around these kids. It is very likely someone alerted the police, who have the dual and difficult responsibility of averting potential crime and the mandate to avoid harassing innocent bystanders who have a right to congregate in a public space. Who knows what these kids were up to? Maybe something, maybe nothing.