Today, while walking to a nearby grocery store in Baltimore, I saw a number of teenagers congregated around a McDonald’s, some of them on their bikes, which they ride with the front wheel lifted high from the ground. My muscles tightened, and fearful thoughts began to run through my brain. I pulled my iPhone from my back pocket and held it in my hand, then shoved it in my front pocket as I considered someone could snatch it out of my hand easier than they could take it out of my pocket. I walked with a steady pace, feigning confidence while a million thoughts fired through my brain.
I have been attacked by teenagers before, near the Inner Harbor, in broad daylight. My heart pounding, I walked past the kids. They barely looked at me. Then I saw a police car parked nearby, and I began to relax. A policeman was at the wheel. I passed by a number of people on the same block — some walking, some sitting outside neighborhood cafes, and I sensed the tension: People are nervous around these kids. It is very likely someone alerted the police, who have the dual and difficult responsibility of averting potential crime and the mandate to avoid harassing innocent bystanders who have a right to congregate in a public space. Who knows what these kids were up to? Maybe something, maybe nothing.
Once safely out of the “danger zone,” I was hit with a sense of sadness by this unhappy triad in our city: inner city kids, neighborhood citizens and the police. These kids will always be considered a menace to society — living marginalized and at odds with the rest of us; their daily routine seems to be dodging the police. We live in fear of kids young enough to be our children and grandchildren, and they’re on a ruthless search for instant gratification and destruction before their short lives run out — unlived. I came home from my errand and wept as much for them today, as I did for myself four years ago when I was attacked.
No child is born a criminal. No parent consciously relinquishes his or her natural instinct to protect, nurture and guide their child. Something catastrophic happens to human connections when we you ignore social inequality and injustice too long, when you systematically decimate family structures and stand by as a generation of marginalized and disempowered groups give rise to offspring with an even worse outlook for the future.
There is hardly a day that goes by when we don’t hear of some criminal activity in the city of Baltimore most of which involve the youth. These kids appear hell-bent on destroying anything in sight with a show of utter disdain to a society that left them to fend for themselves. They have no one who looks out for them, they claim no part in the American dream, they have little to live for and have no respect for anyone’s life, including their own. These are Americans kids. If they survive their youth, they will become American adults.
I live in and love Baltimore — a city full of cultural and historical significance and home to many wonderful people and establishments, in spite of its high crime rate. But it is a crime against humanity to stand by and watch as urban cities like ours continue to supply a steady stream of kids who will wage wars against society they have no chance of winning. As individuals, we can continue to raise the alarm, volunteer and find ways to help mitigate some of the challenges, but national level social interventions in every sector will need to be mobilized to reach the devastated kids of inner cities like Baltimore.
Dr. Sosena Kebede (soskeb@gmail.com ) is a physician in Baltimore.