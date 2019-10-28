The global economy is in a funk and could plunge into a recession. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit are blamed for creating uncertainty that slows business investment and undermines confidence in the WTO and the EU bureaucracy in Brussels, but their disruptions may be just what is needed to get the global economy on a new, more positive growth path.
For decades, economic growth has been cycling down in the industrialized world — and now in China, too — owing to technological and demographic trends and bad economic policies.
China’s ascent has been powered by mercantilist policies, technology theft and easy credit that maximizes its benefits from cheap labor to fuel manufacturing for exports to supply its emerging middle class. However, the resulting bilateral trade imbalances and lost earnings from intellectual property in North America and Europe depressed growth, employment and wages among many of China’s principal western customers.
The euro is chronically undervalued for Germany and overvalued for Italy and other Mediterranean economies. Along with euro-zone limits on how much the governments in the South may borrow, those impose chronic unemployment and underemployment.
Consumers are reaching satiation on stuff. Just about everyone who wants a car, smart phone, laptop or widescreen in the West has one, and car sales have declined 15 of the last 16 months in China.
In recent years, services, software and social media held up demand in the West, but those industries take a lot less capital to expand than heavy industry, and an aging global population is driving up savings as a share of GDP — folks are visiting Vanguard’s website for retirement investments more and GM’s websites with an interest to buy less.
Artificial intelligence, robots and the like are hollowing out good paying jobs in the middle and boosting demand and pay for high paying technicians and professionals. Coupled with trends toward more two-earner families and few children, these are creating more low paying jobs to clean homes, deliver meals and keep gyms tidy.
The shift toward a carbon free economy has similar consequences. Electric cars have fewer components, are easier to assemble and require less maintenance than gas powered vehicles. Solar farms don’t require miles of rail track and pipe or armies of miners and roughnecks to keep steam turbines supplied with coals and natural gas.
Those forces combine to create less demand for traditional drivers of growth — investment in durable goods for manufacturing and the housing sector to accommodate more children — and worsen income inequality.
China for too long has relied on state-boosted lending for manufacturing and infrastructure —resulting in a lot of wasteful investment. Now it is enduring
China for too long has relied on state-boosted lending for manufacturing and infrastructure — resulting in a lot of wasteful investment. Now it is enduring record defaults — particularly menacing to the global economy given how much of that debt is denominated in dollars.
America perhaps wastes more capital than China with excessively expensive health care and higher education. The $1.6 trillion student debt is a terrible drag on new home construction and the birth rate, and much debt is effectively underwater — never to be repaid.
German and Italian banks have not adequately restructured in the wake of the financial crisis. Italy is particularly handicapped — the Bank of Italy can’t print currency as the Fed and Bank of England did to shore up balance sheets and enable reforms without sinking banks.
Mr. Trump’s tariffs won’t result in a trade agreement that genuinely reforms China — President Xi is digging in on autocracy and state directed capitalism — but those tariffs, now likely permanent, are shifting factories to other places like Vietnam. That’s disruptive for now, but longer-term it should put global investment on a much more efficient path and enable growth outside the Middle Kingdom.
Mr. Trump is reforming American education through apprenticeships that permits young people to earn while preparing for good paying jobs — and skipping college debt.
If Boris can pry Britain loose from the EU, then it will prosper and offer Italy and Spain a stark example of what breaking away from Brussels can provide. It’s the first nail in the coffin for the failed European project — something essential to resurrecting the continental economy.
Together those would set the global economy on a freer and more constructive path.
Peter Morici (Twitter: @pmorici1) is an economist and business professor at the University of Maryland.