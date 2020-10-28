It won’t be easy to kick your sugar habit, but it’ll save your life | COMMENTARY

When we take a big hit of sugar, our bodies convert some of it into energy and turn the rest into fat in a process called lipogenesis. In other words, whatever sugar we don’t use for energy goes straight to our waistlines. That’s why high-sugar diets lead to serious health problems. A review of 30 studies of over 240,000 adults and children conducted by European researchers found a definitive link between sugary drinks and obesity. A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that people who draw one-fifth of their calories from added sugar are almost 40% more likely to die of heart disease, compared to their peers who consume less sugar.